Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,500 shares, an increase of 354.1% from the August 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SEEL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 346,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $242.40.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Seelos Therapeutics stock. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its stake in Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SEEL Free Report ) by 284.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,351 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned approximately 2.58% of Seelos Therapeutics worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 23.37% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).

