Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 405,500 shares, an increase of 354.1% from the August 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Seelos Therapeutics Price Performance
SEEL stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.19. 346,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 761,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.33. Seelos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $242.40.
Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.
About Seelos Therapeutics
Seelos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system, respiratory, and other disorders. The company's lead programs are SLS-002, an intranasal racemic ketamine for the treatment of acute suicidal ideation and behavior in patients with major depressive disorders; SLS-005, a protein stabilizer for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and Sanfilippo syndrome; and SLS-006, a partial dopamine agonist for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's disease (PD).
