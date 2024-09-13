Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY) Short Interest Down 88.9% in August

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEIGY remained flat at $3.61 on Friday. 135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.18. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $5.11.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $182.47 million during the quarter. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.65% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%.

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts.

