SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) CEO Tomer Weingarten Sells 82,116 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $1,773,705.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,039,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,453,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tomer Weingarten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 38,607 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $880,239.60.

On Monday, August 12th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total value of $1,306,750.08.

On Thursday, August 8th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $1,288,490.88.

On Tuesday, August 6th, Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $208,992.40.

On Thursday, July 18th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $1,250,146.56.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total transaction of $1,328,661.12.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $22.69. The stock had a trading volume of 4,090,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.27 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.42% and a negative net margin of 38.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in S. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,373,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,642,000 after purchasing an additional 162,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $228,872,000. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 6,854,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,282,000 after buying an additional 1,337,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC raised its position in SentinelOne by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,765,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,424,000 after buying an additional 643,097 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

