SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 51.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 97,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,362 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SentinelOne by 49.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In other news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $252,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,003 shares in the company, valued at $11,149,268.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 639,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,663.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 481,431 shares of company stock valued at $10,281,703 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of SentinelOne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.96.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

Shares of S opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.98. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

