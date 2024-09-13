Sergio Traversa Acquires 55,579 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Stock

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Free Report) CEO Sergio Traversa acquired 55,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $150,619.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,924.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sergio Traversa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 11th, Sergio Traversa bought 51,407 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $153,706.93.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Up 8.3 %

NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $3.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $7.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.24. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,823.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 847,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Relmada Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

About Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases (CNS) and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder.

