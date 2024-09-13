Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV) Stock Price Down 4%

Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) shares fell 4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.35 and last traded at $6.45. 1,079,461 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 11,294,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Aegis raised Serve Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Serve Robotics Stock Up 5.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.21.

Serve Robotics (NASDAQ:SERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter. Serve Robotics had a negative return on equity of 728.80% and a negative net margin of 2,155.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Serve Robotics Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Serve Robotics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Serve Robotics stock. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Serve Robotics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 56,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. PFG Investments LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Serve Robotics as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Serve Robotics

Serve Robotics Inc designs, develops, and operates low-emission robots that serve people in public spaces with food delivery in the United States. It builds self-driving delivery robots. The company was formerly known as Patricia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Serve Robotics Inc in July 2023.

