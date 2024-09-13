ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morling Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ndwm LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $830.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $820.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on ServiceNow from $909.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.62.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.2 %

NOW stock opened at $886.11 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $527.24 and a twelve month high of $889.52. The company has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 94.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $805.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $765.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total value of $1,510,491.97. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,800.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 94 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $825.92, for a total value of $77,636.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,319,372.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,914 shares of company stock worth $5,608,936. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

