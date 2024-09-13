Shearwater Group (LON:SWG) Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Shearwater Group plc (LON:SWG – Get Free Report) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 36.05 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49). Approximately 62,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 29,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

Shearwater Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 41.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 43.55. The firm has a market cap of £8.94 million, a PE ratio of -433.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

About Shearwater Group

Shearwater Group plc provides organizational resilience solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Services. The company offers SecurEnvoy, a software that provides identity and access management solutions; and Geolang, a software that delivers data discovery, regulatory compliance, digital transformation, and data subject access requests.

