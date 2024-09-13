Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Up 75.5% in August

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shenzhou International Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SHZHY traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.10. 22,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,947. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $11.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.14.

Shenzhou International Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.1282 per share. This is an increase from Shenzhou International Group’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th.

Shenzhou International Group Company Profile

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, printing, and sale of knitwear products in Mainland China, European Union, the United States, Japan, and internationally. It produces and sells knitted sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear.

