Short Interest in A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF) Decreases By 85.7%

A.G. Barr (OTCMKTS:BAGFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A.G. Barr Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BAGFF opened at $6.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.60. A.G. Barr has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $6.60.

About A.G. Barr

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

