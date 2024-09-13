Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Increases By 900.0%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

ACST stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.51. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.

Get Acasti Pharma alerts:

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Acasti Pharma stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. ( NASDAQ:ACST Free Report ) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 641,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,724 shares during the period. Acasti Pharma makes up approximately 0.6% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned 6.82% of Acasti Pharma worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acasti Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acasti Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.