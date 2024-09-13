Short Interest in Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Increases By 900.0%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the August 15th total of 500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Acasti Pharma Stock Performance
ACST stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.51. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Acasti Pharma will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Acasti Pharma Company Profile
Acasti Pharma Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for rare and orphan diseases in Canada. The company's lead product candidate is the GTX-104, an intravenous infusion to treat subarachnoid hemorrhage. It also develops GTX-102, an oral mucosal spray for the treatment of ataxia-telangiectasia; and GTX-101, a topical bioadhesive film-forming bupivacaine spray for postherpetic neuralgia.
