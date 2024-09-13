Short Interest in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Drops By 63.2%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, a decline of 63.2% from the August 15th total of 619,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,950,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Aethlon Medical Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ AEMD opened at $0.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.88. Aethlon Medical has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.93. The company has a market cap of $5.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.72.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.10. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Aethlon Medical Company Profile
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.
