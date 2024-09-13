Short Interest in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC) Decreases By 79.4%

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ANSC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 79.4% from the August 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 240,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ANSC stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $10.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 29.1% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,252,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,823,000 after buying an additional 282,230 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 30,245 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition by 47.7% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,973,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,210,000 after purchasing an additional 637,748 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $5,078,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

About Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition

Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Energy Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Agriculture & Natural Solutions Acquisition Corporation in September 2023.

