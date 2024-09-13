Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Rises By 71.5%

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, an increase of 71.5% from the August 15th total of 37,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 482,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of BDORY opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.05. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12-month low of $4.44 and a 12-month high of $6.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Get BANCO DO BRASIL/S alerts:

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter. BANCO DO BRASIL/S had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BANCO DO BRASIL/S will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.0254 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.74%.

(Get Free Report)

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BANCO DO BRASIL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.