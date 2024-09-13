Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Drops By 99.0%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of Brenntag stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.21. 14,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,183. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.11. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 3.72%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brenntag will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

