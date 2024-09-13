Short Interest in Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF) Decreases By 73.1%

Canacol Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 23,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Canacol Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CNNEF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,547. The company has a market cap of $82.86 million, a PE ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34. Canacol Energy has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $8.50.

Canacol Energy (OTCMKTS:CNNEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.57 million for the quarter.

Canacol Energy Company Profile

Canacol Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas company in Colombia. It engages in the exploration and development of natural gas. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

