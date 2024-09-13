Short Interest in CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL) Expands By 63.8%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 63.8% from the August 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

CHS Price Performance

Shares of CHSCL stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 31,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,783. CHS has a 52-week low of $24.92 and a 52-week high of $26.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.90.

CHS Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4688 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CHS

CHS Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CHS stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CHS Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHSCL Free Report ) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CHS were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, engages in the provision of grains, food, and energy resources to businesses and consumers worldwide. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; the supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels; the blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane, asphalt, and other natural gas liquids.

