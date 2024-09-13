Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Increases By 236.9%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 236.9% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.44.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 181,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 43,078 shares in the last quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 331,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 17,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. 20.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

