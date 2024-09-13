Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) Increases By 236.9%

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,300 shares, an increase of 236.9% from the August 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Trading Down 0.7 %
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 39,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,672. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $13.44.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.