Short Interest in Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY) Rises By 239.6%

Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:DSNKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, an increase of 239.6% from the August 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Daiichi Sankyo Stock Down 2.8 %
Shares of DSNKY stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.95. 49,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,272. Daiichi Sankyo has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $42.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.12.
