Short Interest in Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY) Increases By 250.0%

Ebara Co. (OTCMKTS:EBCOY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ebara Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EBCOY traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.71. 14,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,420. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.48. Ebara has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $9.40.
Ebara Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ebara
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Ebara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ebara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.