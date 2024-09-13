Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Rises By 446.7%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 446.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ECTM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 30,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,049. The company has a market cap of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.60. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.