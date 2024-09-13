Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Rises By 446.7%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, an increase of 446.7% from the August 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Up 2.2 %
Shares of ECTM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.45. 30,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,049. The company has a market cap of $7.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.60. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.48.
ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile
