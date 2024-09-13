Short Interest in Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT) Expands By 530.6%

Enertopia Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENRT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,900 shares, a growth of 530.6% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Enertopia Stock Performance
Shares of ENRT opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01. Enertopia has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
Enertopia Company Profile
