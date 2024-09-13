Short Interest in Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Declines By 85.2%

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 85.2% from the August 15th total of 67,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 129,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.55. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.41.

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter. Epiroc AB (publ) had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 13.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Epiroc AB will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

