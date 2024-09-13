Short Interest in Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Decreases By 69.3%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 69.3% from the August 15th total of 79,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 266,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Falcon Oil & Gas Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FOLGF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.06. 5,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,432. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $0.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Falcon Oil & Gas

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

