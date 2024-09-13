Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Grows By 294.4%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 294.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCO traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.99. 11,373 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,511. First Citizens BancShares has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.72.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.3516 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

