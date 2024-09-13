Short Interest in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP) Increases By 371.4%

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 371.4% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

FTAI Aviation Stock Performance

NASDAQ FTAIP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.20. 3,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,553. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. FTAI Aviation has a 1 year low of $22.04 and a 1 year high of $25.75.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.5156 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

About FTAI Aviation

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

