Short Interest in Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR) Expands By 212.5%

Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 212.5% from the August 15th total of 3,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Generation Income Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ GIPR traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.14. 25,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,490. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

Generation Income Properties (NASDAQ:GIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter. Generation Income Properties had a negative net margin of 89.09% and a negative return on equity of 106.37%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Generation Income Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Income Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.53% of Generation Income Properties at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Generation Income Properties, Inc, located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment trust formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office, and industrial net lease properties in densely populated submarkets.

