Short Interest in Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG) Increases By 282.6%

Global X Aging Population ETF (NASDAQ:AGNG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 282.6% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Global X Aging Population ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Global X Aging Population ETF stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. Global X Aging Population ETF has a 52 week low of $24.41 and a 52 week high of $33.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37. The stock has a market cap of $64.00 million, a P/E ratio of 30.96 and a beta of 0.76.
Global X Aging Population ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global X Aging Population ETF Company Profile
The Global X Aging Population ETF (AGNG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Aging Population Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies from developed markets, whose revenue or main business purpose is tied to enhancing and elongating the lives of senior citizens. AGNG was launched on May 9, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
