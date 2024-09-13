Short Interest in Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE) Declines By 88.6%

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 88.6% from the August 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of QYLE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.23. The stock had a trading volume of 473 shares, compared to its average volume of 999. The company has a market cap of $2.72 million, a PE ratio of 29.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.63. Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.45.

Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%.

About Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF

The Global X Nasdaq 100 ESG Covered Call ETF (QYLE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq-100 ESG BuyWrite index. The fund is passively managed to provide exposure to companies in the Nasdaq 100 Index that have been screened for positive ESG characteristics and is combined with a covered call option strategy.

