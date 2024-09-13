Short Interest in GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Increases By 400.0%

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

GNNDY traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $70.76. 23 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472. GN Store Nord A/S has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $98.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average is $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.43.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. GN Store Nord A/S had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $649.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that GN Store Nord A/S will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S provides hearing, audio, video, and gaming solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products. The GN Audio segment supplies headsets, video cameras, and speakerphones for professional use and consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.