Short Interest in Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Increases By 506.1%

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,000 shares, an increase of 506.1% from the August 15th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Holcim Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of HCMLY stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.79. 38,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.80. Holcim has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Holcim

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

