Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Rises By 248.9%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 248.9% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,472,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 155.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,494 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PRN traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,497. The firm has a market cap of $235.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.88. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 1-year low of $94.08 and a 1-year high of $145.47.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.0286 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

