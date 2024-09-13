Short Interest in L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Declines By 77.9%

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, a decline of 77.9% from the August 15th total of 133,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in L’Air Liquide stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $1,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Price Performance

Shares of AIQUY opened at $37.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.42. L’Air Liquide has a 1-year low of $29.25 and a 1-year high of $38.92.

About L’Air Liquide

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies segments. The Gas & Services segment comprises large industries business, which offers gas and energy solutions including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide, as well as operates cogeneration plants to supply steam and electricity to metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and industrial merchant business line provides industrial gases, equipment, hardgoods, and associated services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

