Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Decreases By 51.3%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get Legal & General Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on LGGNY

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGGNY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $14.79. 40,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,138. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $15.34. Legal & General Group has a twelve month low of $12.38 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.