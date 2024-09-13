Short Interest in Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Decreases By 51.3%

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,900 shares, a decline of 51.3% from the August 15th total of 73,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Legal & General Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.
Get Our Latest Report on LGGNY
Legal & General Group Stock Performance
Legal & General Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.3567 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.
Legal & General Group Company Profile
Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in Legal & General Retirement Institutional (LGRI), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Retail segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Legal & General Group
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Overlooked Stocks With Strong Value and Dividend Potential
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 3 Cybersecurity Stocks That May Capitalize on CrowdStrike’s Pain
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Individual Stocks vs. Index Funds: Which Is Right for You?
Receive News & Ratings for Legal & General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legal & General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.