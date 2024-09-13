Short Interest in Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Drops By 99.0%

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Logan Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS LPHHF remained flat at C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Logan Group has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.

About Logan Group

Logan Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an property developer in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Property Development and Property Operation segments. The Property Development segment develops and sells residential and commercial properties, retail shops, and office units; and sells land held for development; and constructs office premises and residential buildings.

