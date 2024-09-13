Short Interest in Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF) Drops By 99.0%

Logan Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LPHHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the August 15th total of 289,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Logan Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS LPHHF remained flat at C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Logan Group has a one year low of C$0.11 and a one year high of C$0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.11.
About Logan Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Logan Group
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Leveraged ETFs to Multiply Returns
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- A Tale of Two Titans: Unveiling the Value in Baidu and JD.com
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Is the AI-Capable iPhone 16 the Start of a Sales Super-Cycle?
Receive News & Ratings for Logan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.