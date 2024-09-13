Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Declines By 52.2%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Methes Energies International Stock Up 33.2 %

Methes Energies International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 16,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,885. Methes Energies International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Methes Energies International alerts:

Methes Energies International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Methes Energies International Ltd., a renewable energy company, produces and sells biodiesel fuel and biodiesel processing equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers Denami biodiesel processors. The company also produces glycerin and offer services related to the production of biodiesel, as well as purchases and sells feedstock.

Receive News & Ratings for Methes Energies International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methes Energies International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.