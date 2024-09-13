Short Interest in Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL) Declines By 52.2%

Methes Energies International Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MEIL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Methes Energies International Stock Up 33.2 %
Methes Energies International stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.03. 16,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,885. Methes Energies International has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.03.
Methes Energies International Company Profile
