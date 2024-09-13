Short Interest in Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Expands By 176.1%

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, an increase of 176.1% from the August 15th total of 100,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 58.9 days.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

OTCMKTS:MNARF remained flat at $13.38 during trading hours on Thursday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,079. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.92. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $13.46.

Get Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

About Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.