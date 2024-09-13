Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Drops By 57.9%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance

Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,345. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile

Silver Tiger Metals Inc engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold and silver, as well as for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the El Tigre property that covers an area of 28,414 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

