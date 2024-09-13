Short Interest in Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF) Drops By 57.9%

Silver Tiger Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decline of 57.9% from the August 15th total of 49,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 477,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Silver Tiger Metals Price Performance
Shares of Silver Tiger Metals stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,345. Silver Tiger Metals has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
Silver Tiger Metals Company Profile
