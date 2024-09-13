Short Interest in Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYF) Declines By 50.5%

Skylark Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKLYFGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,187,200 shares, a decrease of 50.5% from the August 15th total of 2,396,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SKLYF remained flat at $14.25 during trading on Friday. Skylark has a fifty-two week low of $14.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24.

Skylark Holdings Co, Ltd. operates restaurants in Japan and internationally. The company also engages in the provision of food services and related businesses; sale of food products; franchise operation of yakiniku buffet restaurants and family restaurants; café, office catering, food court business, etc.; and development of restaurants, etc.

