Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Increases By 75.0%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

OTCMKTS SPXSY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. 652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $69.37.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.