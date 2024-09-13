Short Interest in Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY) Increases By 75.0%

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCMKTS:SPXSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance
OTCMKTS SPXSY traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.07. 652 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,557. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.53 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12-month low of $47.92 and a 12-month high of $69.37.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
