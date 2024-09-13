Short Interest in Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Increases By 69.0%

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the August 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Tectonic Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of TECTP stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $10.29. 808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,324. Tectonic Financial has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.27.

Tectonic Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.3144 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%. This is a positive change from Tectonic Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

