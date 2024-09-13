Short Interest in Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY) Rises By 83.9%

Telstra Group Limited (OTCMKTS:TLGPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, an increase of 83.9% from the August 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Telstra Group Stock Performance

Telstra Group stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. The stock had a trading volume of 28,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,714. Telstra Group has a 12 month low of $11.19 and a 12 month high of $13.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.40.

Get Telstra Group alerts:

Telstra Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.2778 per share. This is a boost from Telstra Group’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

Telstra Group Company Profile

Telstra Group Limited engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication, media and technology products and services to consumer and business customers using mobile and fixed network technologies, as well as operates call centers, retail stores, a dealership network, digital channels, distribution systems and Telstra Plus customer loyalty program in Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.