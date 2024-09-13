Short Interest in Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB) Drops By 63.5%

Vanguard Core Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCRB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the August 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VCRB stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.46. 32,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,716. Vanguard Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.22 and a 52 week high of $79.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.37.

Vanguard Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $43,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Core Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

The Vanguard Core Bond ETF (VCRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in the broad fixed income space, in seeking to provide total return and a moderate level of income. It primarily holds USD-denominated securities of investment grade rating while maintaining an intermediate dollar-weighted average maturity.

