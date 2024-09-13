Short Interest in Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Drops By 60.6%

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 60.6% from the August 15th total of 35,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTA traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.60. 17,812 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,181. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Vasta Platform has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.55.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $56.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.35 million. Vasta Platform had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. Analysts forecast that Vasta Platform will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VSTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vasta Platform from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered Vasta Platform from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st.

Vasta Platform Limited provides educational printed and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 education sector in Brazil. The company offers digital and printed textbooks, teacher handbooks, exercise books, multidisciplinary subject books, and student evaluations; and PAR platform that allows schools to select their preferred books and materials and follow their own specific teaching methods.

