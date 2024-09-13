Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Shares of SBSW traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,207,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,951,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70. Sibanye Stillwater has a 1-year low of $3.08 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 545.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 143,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 121,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

