Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Price Target Cut to $4.50

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 359,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares during the period. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 545.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 143,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 121,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.
About Sibanye Stillwater
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sibanye Stillwater
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.