Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 9.900-11.520 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 10.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.7 billion-$7.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.8 billion. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY25 guidance to $9.90-11.52 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SIG shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Signet Jewelers from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signet Jewelers currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.60.

Shares of SIG opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.10. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $112.06.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.43%.

In other news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 8,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Edelman sold 9,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $670,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,398 shares in the company, valued at $2,117,070.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,439 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,869 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

