Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SMWB. JMP Securities increased their target price on Similarweb from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Similarweb from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Similarweb has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.83.

NYSE SMWB opened at $9.57 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.68 million, a PE ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 0.84. Similarweb has a one year low of $4.58 and a one year high of $9.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.98.

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $60.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.23 million. Similarweb had a negative return on equity of 60.53% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. Equities analysts forecast that Similarweb will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Similarweb during the 1st quarter valued at $2,449,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Similarweb by 3,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 275,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 268,099 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the first quarter valued at $2,344,000. Finally, Scalar Gauge Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Similarweb in the fourth quarter valued at $1,188,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

