Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $161.44.

SPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Simon Property Group Stock Up 0.2 %

SPG stock opened at $163.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.49. Simon Property Group has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $169.18. The company has a market cap of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 104.46%.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,258,076,000 after acquiring an additional 672,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,561,181,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,321,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,165,000 after acquiring an additional 92,648 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,814,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,905,000 after acquiring an additional 78,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,238,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,947,000 after acquiring an additional 23,186 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Stories

