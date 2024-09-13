Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Short Interest Up 2,300.0% in August

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 2,300.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Simpple Price Performance

NASDAQ:SPPL opened at $0.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.89. Simpple has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $9.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simpple

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Simpple stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.28% of Simpple at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

