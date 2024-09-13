Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Short Interest Down 61.7% in August

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 61.7% from the August 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BLCN traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,736. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $28.79.
Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.1259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.